Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli’s mother questions Vishal Aditya Singh why did he change

MUMBAI: The former couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have come together for the show, Nach Baliye 9. They have been winning the hearts of audience with their stunning performance. However, they have also been making headlines for the wrong reasons.

In fact, even before the show started, there have been quite a few reports on Madhurima and Vishal having a spat while practicing or shooting for the dance reality show. Most recently, the two made it to the headlines as Vishal and Madhurima got into a physical fight, where Madhurima also went on to slap Vishal. However, things sorted out eventually once Madhurima apologized to Vishal for what happened. Now, according to the latest preview, Madhurima's mother came on the sets of the show. In the video, Madhurima's mom can be heard saying how she is here for Vishal, and he, on the other hand, will seem to be shocked on knowing it. She will then go on to question why did he change and just then, Madhurima bursts into tears, with her head down. She also goes on to say how they can fight as much as they want, but she also says how if they as celebrities will do this, what lesson are they giving?

Take a look below: