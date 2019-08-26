News

Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli’s mother questions Vishal Aditya Singh why did he change

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Aug 2019 02:26 PM

MUMBAI: The former couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have come together for the show, Nach Baliye 9. They have been winning the hearts of audience with their stunning performance. However, they have also been making headlines for the wrong reasons.

In fact, even before the show started, there have been quite a few reports on Madhurima and Vishal having a spat while practicing or shooting for the dance reality show. Most recently, the two made it to the headlines as Vishal and Madhurima got into a physical fight, where Madhurima also went on to slap Vishal. However, things sorted out eventually once Madhurima apologized to Vishal for what happened. Now, according to the latest preview, Madhurima's mother came on the sets of the show. In the video, Madhurima's mom can be heard saying how she is here for Vishal, and he, on the other hand, will seem to be shocked on knowing it. She will then go on to question why did he change and just then, Madhurima bursts into tears, with her head down. She also goes on to say how they can fight as much as they want, but she also says how if they as celebrities will do this, what lesson are they giving?

Take a look below:

Tags > Nach Baliye 9, Star Plus, ex-couple, Salman Khan, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Urvashi Dholakia, Anuj Sachdeva,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Naura
Naura
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Sameeksha Sud
Sameeksha Sud

past seven days