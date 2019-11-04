Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary celebrate their win

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. It is produced by Salman Khan and judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. After keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens with the amazing performance of the contestants, the show has come to an end and got its winner.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in telly land, have emerged as the winner of the ninth season. The show in the last three-months became a topic of discussion because of non-stop dancing, high voltage drama and controversies. The team of Nach Baliye season 9 recently shot for the finale episode. The couple were in top three alongside Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy and Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. Bollywood star Govinda, his wife Sunita were the special judge for the finale night along with a host of other stars. The couple wore a red outfit for their finale performance.

While Yuvika and Prince Narula won the season, the first runner up was Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy's jodi. Prince and Yuvika gave some fantastic performances during their Nach Baliye 9 journey of last three-months. They received accolades from fans and earned praises by both the judges Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon. The couple went through a shocking moment when Prince was informed during the shooting of the premiere episode about his younger brother's death. He passed away in Canada. The duo did not back out and shot for the episode with tears in their eyes and also dedicated their performance to their late brother.

Producer of Nach Baliye 9, Salman Khan and judges had praised both Prince and Yuvika's dedication. The couple were recently spotted celebrating their victory along with their family members and the video of the same had got viral on social media. In the video, Prince and Yuvika were seen rejoicing their winning moment and hugging their friends and family members

