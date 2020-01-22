Nach Baliye 9’s Babita Phogat shares a funny post; a fan calls her a ‘Sweet pehlwan’

MUMBAI: It seems Babita Phogat is in a playful mood!

Wondering why we say so? Well, today, the pretty lady took to her Instagram handle and shared a vivacious picture of herself. Her bright smile and the witty caption are the highlights of the photo.

In the picture, Babita can be seen donning blue outfit. She wrote beside the photo, “Monday blues continued on a Wednesday.” Monday Blues is a sad feeling that we feel when we join the work after a weekend. Even though Babita wrote this caption, but her smile says a different story. And, perhaps that’s why she used the hashtag ‘#justkidding’.

As soon as she posted the picture, fans started complimenting her. One social media user even called her a ‘Sweet pehlwan’.

Take a look below:

On the professional front, Babita is a famous wrestler, who won the gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games. She also earned silver medals at 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Talking about her TV work, she participated in Star Plus’ dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, with Vivek.

What do you think about Babita’s latest Instagram picture and caption? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.