Nach Baliye 9’s Faisal Khan advised not to dance

MUMBAI: One popular dance reality show that has been creating a lot of buzz is Nach Baliye. The makers are back with season 9, which is being produced by Salman Khan. Actor-dancer Faisal Khan is also a contestant in the show. He has participated with girlfriend Muskaan Kataria. The duo had been winning the hearts of audience with their performance, however, now, Faisal is going through a tough time.



Faisal injured his leg after he collapsed from a horse while shooting for Chandragupta Maurya. The 22 years old actor and dancer, who also participated in the ninth season of Nach Baliye with Muskaan suffered a massive leg injury and was rushed to the hospital. On Wednesday, Faisal underwent a leg surgery as his fibula tibia was fractured and is now recovering. However, he has been advised to take rest and not to dance for a few months which unfortunately means that he won’t be able to perform for Nach Baliye.



He took to social media and penned a long post which read, “Sometimes, destiny takes the lead against your wishes and unfortunately, you cannot control it. Nach Baliye was my return on to stage , reliving adrenaline rush of performing on stage again, dancing and doing what so love the most! And this time no longer as a child but rather as an adult!



The journey so far had been fabulous as we continued to stretch our own limits and bring to stage one after another never seen before acts. But, little did I know that the world is going to turn upside down for me.



We take the smallest things for granted and really don’t know what tomorrow holds for us. The last three days have changed the course of my immediate future and how!



As most of you know, I have had a massive injury while shooting for Chandragupta Maurya. Luckily the doctors performed a surgery day before yesterday, and I am on my road to recovery. A fibula tibia fracture is painful and how! It will be a few weeks I’d be rest and atleast a few months of sadly no dance!



Ask me what an addiction dance is, ask me what an addiction the stage is and I shall tell you every minute in the next two months shall be incomplete, as I am without dance in my life!



Keep us in your prayers”



Take a look below: