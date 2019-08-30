Nach Baliye 9’s Natasa Stankovic and Aly Goni to dedicate a special performance to Kaali Maa

MUMBAI: Ever since Nach Baliye 9 premiered, the show has been making headlines continuously. The show is produced by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The biggest change in the new season is the format. This season also features ex-couples. The participants are working hard and have been wooing the judges with their performance.

Natasa Stankovic has also participated with ex Aly Goni. Now, according to a report in India Forums, Natasa will be seen in a special avatar and performance dedicated to Kaali Maa along with ex Aly Goni this weekend. She will be seen donning the magnificent avatar of Maa Kaali in the upcoming episode. She will also be reciting a few dialogues in Hindi for which she took special training. Talking about her performance, she said, “It was the most challenging performance for me till date. More than remembering the steps, it was difficult to emote such extreme emotions on stage. I had to express a lot of anger during the act and never in my life have I been this angry. I tried my best to do justice to Kaali Maa and everything I have is for the love of dance and the character I was playing.”