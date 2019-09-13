Nach Baliye 9’s Prince Narula shares a photo with Shantanu Maheshwari and writes he is NOT sure about THIS

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one popular dance reality show that has been creating a lot of buzz. The makers are back with season 9, which is being produced by Salman Khan. It’s a show wherein couples take part and showcase their dancing skills. Prince Narula and Shantanu Maheshwari have also participated in the show with their respective partners.

Prince and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary along with Shantanu and his girlfriend Nityaami Shirke are considered to be amongst the strongest competitors of the show. Both the couples have been giving some stupendous performances since the beginning of the show. Recently, Prince shared a picture with Shantanu but it's his hilarious quote that catches our attention. In what appears to be a candid picture of the two of them, Prince and Shantanu can be seen looking down at something. Prince funnily says that he is not sure about what the two of them have been looking at.

Take a look below: