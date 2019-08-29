Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari IMPRESSES Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: Shantanu Maheshwari has been part of several shows including Dil Dosti Dance and Girls on Top. He has also participated in the adventure reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and emerged as the winner. Currently, he is winning hearts with his performance in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 wherein he has participated with his girlfriend, Nityaami Shrike. He has already impressed the audience and the latest person to get impressed by his dancing skills is none other than Sushant Singh Rajput.

Well, recently, Sushant appeared on the show to promote his upcoming film, Chhichhore. He was left impressed by Shantanu and Nityaami’s dance performance, so much so, that he even gave a standing ovation to the couple.

A source close to the makers said to SpotboyE.com, "While watching Shantanu and Nityaami perform on stage, Sushant Singh Rajput was thoroughly enjoying their act. In fact, he even gave them a standing ovation, along with the other contestants and celebrity guests. Sushant though was very impressed with Shantanu's dance moves and even told the lad how he loved his effortless way of dancing. Sushant also told Shantanu that he is now a big fan of him, as well as his dynamic dancing.” The actor also revealed that he is aware of Shantanu’s performances on international platforms like World Dance 2 and America’s Got Talent.