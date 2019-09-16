News

Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari’s baliye Nityaami Shirke speaks about her BIG challenge

16 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 is one of the most watched dance reality shows wherein couples take part and showcase their dancing skills. The show has been creating a lot of buzz. This season is being produced by Bollywood star Salman Khan. Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke have also participated in the show. The two have been winning the hearts of audience with their performance. 

From showcasing their full-on energetic side to breaking a dahi handi in style, and recreating a Disney classic that Indian television has never seen, the couple has been raising the bar higher week after week with some of the most mesmerising acts on the stage. Turning into Rajasthani puppets for the show's 'around the world' theme this weekend, the couple added some very challenging dance forms like puppet dance and robotics in their act. In spite of having an injured knee, Nityaami very sportingly went ahead with showcasing some amazing dance moves throughout the act. 

Speaking about the same, she told Timesofindia.com, "Our act this weekend was a mix of puppet dance and robotics, and both these dance forms are ones I have never tried out before. So besides them being new to me, the other aspect was my injured knee, which through this act did have a lot of pressure on it. I had to push myself a lot more for this performance, trying my best to keep the right body control and stability that both my knees required, in balance. But I am so happy that as a team we all worked on this together, and Shantanu and our choreographers Macedon and Subhash really pushed me to do this. And importantly, keeping in mind my left knee situation, they really worked smart with the choreography."

