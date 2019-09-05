Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva to return on the show as wild card entry

MUMBAI: Former couple, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva came together for the popular couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. The duo won the hearts of audience with their beautiful performance. However, they got eliminated recently, which came in as a huge shocker for both fans and the ex-couple. Recently, there were reports that the two have been approached to enter as wild card contestants. Latest report suggests that they are indeed returning as wild card contestants.



Yes, you read that right. While the news of Mudhurima and Aditya making a comeback on the show was doing the rounds earlier, now the eliminated pair of exes Urvashi and Anuj is also reported to return on the show as wild card entry. According to a report in Times Of India, they are to begin shooting in the next few days and are expected to be back on the reality dance show next weekend.



Madhurima and Aditya had been fighting out the show from day one. They left the show with a verbal spat between the two on their last day as well and decided not to return together. Urvashi too, spoke against the format of the show post her elimination calling the judges biased. However, both the eliminated jodis are to make a comeback on the show and shake a leg in unison with their exes. The other two jodis entering the show as the new wild card couple are actors Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani, and Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal, who is a national level swimming champion.