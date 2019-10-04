Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia gives a sneak peek of her solo performance

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She is best known for playing the iconic vamp, Komolika, in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Also an ex Bigg Boss participant, she is currently seen in the couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, wherein she has participated with her ex Anuj Sachdeva.



The two of them got evicted from the show a few weeks back, but came back again as wild card entrants. Urvashi recently shared a sneak peek of her upcoming performance and we are definitely curious about it! That’s because her Baliye Anuj is missing from the scene and she is seen performing with a few back stage dancers. The actress has also added a caption which has further raised our eyebrows. Urvashi wrote, “A sneak peek into my upcoming act this weekend…and I’m going all solo! But it goes without saying that I missed my baliye .” It seems like a hint that the contestants will be performing solo this weekend and we just can’t wait for more!



