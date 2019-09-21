Nach Baliye 9: Vikkas Manaktala does a tandav on the show

MUMBAI: The dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, has been entertaining audience and keeping them hooked to the TV screens. It’s a show wherein couples take part and showcase their dancing skills. Vikkas Manaktala, who will be seen as Lord Shiva in the upcoming show Namah, made an appearance on the dance reality show with his co-actor Savi Thakur.



Vikkas performed to the song 'Bolo Har Har Har' from Ajay Devgn's film, Shivaay. Talking about the act, Vikkas told BT, “Savi and I were called to promote the show on Nach Baliye. I performed a tandav. It started off as a solo performance and I was later joined by Savi. It turned out to be an experience of a lifetime.”