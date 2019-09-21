News

Nach Baliye 9: Vikkas Manaktala does a tandav on the show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Sep 2019 02:38 PM

MUMBAI: The dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, has been entertaining audience and keeping them hooked to the TV screens. It’s a show wherein couples take part and showcase their dancing skills. Vikkas Manaktala, who will be seen as Lord Shiva in the upcoming show Namah, made an appearance on the dance reality show with his co-actor Savi Thakur. 

Vikkas performed to the song 'Bolo Har Har Har' from Ajay Devgn's film, Shivaay. Talking about the act, Vikkas told BT, “Savi and I were called to promote the show on Nach Baliye. I performed a tandav. It started off as a solo performance and I was later joined by Savi. It turned out to be an experience of a lifetime.”

Tags > Nach Baliye 9, Stra Plus, TV screens, Savi Thakur, Ajay Devgn, Flim,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya

past seven days