Nach Baliye 9: This is why Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Singh's choreographer, Sanam Johar walks out of the show

MUMBAI: Season nine of Nach Baliye also features ex-couples. Even before the show started, there have been quite a few reports on ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh having a spat while practicing or shooting for the dance reality show. They continue to make headlines for issues between them. Their eviction also made headlines. Latest reports suggest that they are returning to the show.

The couple who got evicted last week due to less number of votes will start shooting for the show again. While their followers are mighty excited about their return, report has it that it’s not a very pleasant comeback for them. Reportedly, their choreographer Sanam Johar who’s choreographed some of the best dance sequences for the jodi has decided to discontinue with them.

A source from the sets told SpotboyE.com that Sanam will not choreograph for the couple anymore. The reason being attributed is that he is not keen on teaching them dance hereon as he is pissed with their unprofessional attitude back-stage.