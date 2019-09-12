News

Nach Baliye 9: Wild card entrants to face this twist to make it to the show

12 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. Season 9 of the show is currently on air and it also features former couples. It seems the upcoming weeks will be full of surprises.

Pooja Banerjee with husband, Avinash Sachdev with his ex, Vishal Singh and Madhurima Tuli, and Urvashi Dholakia with Anuj Sachdev will be seen entering the show as wild card entrants this week. Now, a source told Pinkvilla that even though four jodis have entered as wild card entry, only two will bag a spot among the existing contestants while the other two will be making an exit. Yes, the makers are planning to shock the audience with the twist. "Faisal [Khan]'s unexpected exit from the show owing to his health condition left makers with no option to bring in a jodi in return for them. Hence, eliminations were cancelled this week and next week, the only competing jodi for eliminations would be wild card entrants to keep it fair and square. Looks like both the eliminated jodis will compete against each other while the two newly introduced ones amongst themselves and one from each will make it."

