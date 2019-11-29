News

Nach Baliye 9 winners Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s quality time in Bali

MUMBAI: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in telly land. They set major relationship goals for their fans.

In fact, it is often difficult to get our eyes off their sizzling chemistry both on and off the screen. Recently, Prince and Yuvika set the screens on fire with their fiery dance moves on Nach Baliye 9. Interestingly, the couple also emerged as the winner of the dance reality show.

And while the fans are still gushing about their glorious triumph on Nach Baliye 9, the couple has once again taken the social media by a storm with their recent pictures from Bali. Prince and Yuvika are currently enjoying their time in Bali and the two looked blissfully happy in the pictures. Yuvika was seen wearing a black tee which had silver shimmery embeds on it. She completed her look with blue shorts and coloured glasses. On the other hand, Prince gave complete holiday vibes in his grey t-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers.

