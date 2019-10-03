Nach Baliye 9: Yuvika Chaudhary gets a lovely surprise from him

MUMBAI: Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. With their strong bonding and sizzling chemistry, the two set major relationship goals. The two are currently seen in Nach Baliye 9. They have been winning the hearts of viewers with their dance performances.

Yuvika often shares behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of the dance reality show, and now, she took to Instagram to share that she received a lovely surprise from her brother. Yuvika's brother Akash paid a surprise visit to her on the sets and an overwhelmed Yuvika got teary-eyed and hugged him as soon as she learned about his presence. She shared a few candid shots of the moment as well as of her upcoming performance.

She captioned her post as, "Wt a beautiful surprise on the set thank u my strength my brother @akash10787 and my love of my life @princenarula I feel strongest ur love is around big thank u @stwhenarplus n @banijayasia wt a unexpected moment can't wait for this episode."

Take a look below.