Nach Baliye 9's Aly Goni has a fanboy moment with Prasshthanam’s Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI: Ever since Nach Baliye 9 premiered, the show has been making headlines continuously. The show is produced by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The biggest change in the new season is the format. This season also features ex-couples. The participants are working hard and have been wooing the judges with their performance. Aly Goni and his ex girlfriend Natasha Stankovic have also participated in the show.

Recently, Aly had one of his best fanboy moments with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who is popularly known as Sanju Baba. Aly has shared a picture of himself with the Prasshthanam actor on his Instaram handle and has expressed his happiness over the same. Aly writes, "Mein un bacho mein se tha jo school mein roz corridor mein jab chalta tha toh apne aap ko sanjay dutt samajta tha. ... love u sanju baba. poori industry ek taraf sanju baba ek taraf."

Take a look below: