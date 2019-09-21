Nach Baliye 9's Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh indulge in an ugly fight

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It’s a show wherein couples take part and showcase their dancing skills together. This season, some ex couples have also participated and one such Jodi is Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. Ever since season 9 premiered, the two have been making headlines not just for their performance but also their fights and arguments. Once again they are in news for their fight.



According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Madhurima and Vishal got into one of the ugliest fights that the TV industry has witnessed at work. A difference of opinion occurred, and the next thing that one saw was that they both were almost clawing at each other.



A source told the portal, "Choicest of expletives were given from both sides, ma-bahen ki gaaliyan thi saari ki saari. Both refused to stop when ordered by the production team.”



The portal further reported that the production guys had no choice but to physically intervene and pull them apart, but by this time Vishal Aditya Singh was bleeding.