Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami approached to be part of the show?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon and the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami have been approached for the show, though there is no confirmation for the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 21:59
MUMBAI: The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon and the show is in the pre–production stage.  As per sources, Meh Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami  have been approached for the show though there is no confirmation for the same.

Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer and they showcase their dancing skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

The show was a success and the audience loved the contestants of the show.

This time also the fans are excepting that the makers of the show would get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show.

Though the show is in the pre–production stage until now and the makers haven’t approached any celebrity couple for the show.

 As per sources, Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi have been approached for the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

 
There is no doubt the two are exceptionally talented when it comes to dancing, and they will nail the show.


The fans would love to watch them on the dance reality show as they are known for their dancing.

 
The two have a massive fan following and are loved by the audience immensely.


The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach the celebrities for the show.

Well, the show has been accepted to go on air in a few weeks and the fans are excited to see who would be the couple for this season.


For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

