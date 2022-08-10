Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani to be part of the show?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon and the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani have been approached for the show and the talks are on between the actors and the makers of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 21:57
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani to be part of the show?

MUMBAI:Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer and they showcase their dancing skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

The show was a success and the audience loved the contestants of the show.

This time also the fans are excepting that the makers of the show would get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show.

Though the show is in the pre–production stage until now and the makers haven’t approached any celebrity couple for the show.


ALSO READ -Thrilling! Here is the latest dope on why Nach Baliye season 10 promises to be a treat for fans


As per sources, Avika Gor and  Milind Chandwani have been approached for the show and the talks are on between the actors and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach the celebrities for the show.


Well, the show has been accepted to go on air in a few weeks and the fans are excited to see who would be the couple for this season.


For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Thrilling! Here is the latest dope on why Nach Baliye season 10 promises to be a treat for fans

 

TellyChakkar Television Nach Baliye 10 Karisma Kapoor Salman Khan Rupali Ganguly Terence Lewis Vaibhavi Merchant TejRan Ankita Lokande – Vicky Jain Sambhavna Seth -Avinash Dwivedi Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Gaurav Khanna Akansha Chamola Khanna Remo D'souza Avika Gor Milind Chandwani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 21:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Priyanka Choudhary and Harshad Chopda to collaborate on a project together?
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Trending! Salman Khan's new song and Sanjay Dutt l's entry in Jawan, check out some of the trending news from the entertainment world
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to delever some great news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, we are back...
Exclusive! "I have been through it and nobody can prepare you for it" Neha Dhupia on Postpartum depression
MUMBAI:Actress Neha Dhupia is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry, over the time...
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani to be part of the show?
MUMBAI:Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Exclusive! Dahan’s Bhumika Dube roped in for Taapsee Pannu’s Phir Aai Haseen Dillruba?
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new movies are in the...
Recent Stories
Trending! Salman Khan's new song and Sanjay Dutt l's entry in Jawan, check out some of the trending news from the entertainment
Trending! Salman Khan's new song and Sanjay Dutt l's entry in Jawan, check out some of the trending news from the entertainment world

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Priyanka Choudhary and Harshad Chopda to collaborate on a project together?
Exclusive! Priyanka Choudhary and Harshad Chopda to collaborate on a project together?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal to part of the show?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal to part of the show?
SONALI
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur to grace the show to promote their upcoming show “India’s Best Dancer Season3”
OMG! Shehnaaz Kaur Gill reveals that whatever she owns is not owned by her; but gifted by these special people in her life
OMG! Shehnaaz Kaur Gill reveals that whatever she owns is not owned by her; but gifted by these special people in her life
TEJASSWI
Kya Baat Hai! Tejaaswi Prakash reveals the actual date that she began to date Karan Kundrra in the Bigg Boss house
luxury Mumbai Apartment
Awesome! From a luxury Mumbai Apartment to a palatial Punjab home, here’s a look at Kapil Sharma’s properties