Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Sheikh to particiape in the show?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon as the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Sheikh have been approached for the show and the talks are on between them and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation for the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 19:48
NACH BALIYE SEASON

MUMBAI:   Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. 

Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well. 

( ALSO READ -Thrilling! Here is the latest dope on why Nach Baliye season 10 promises to be a treat for fans

As per sources, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Sheikh have been approached for the show and the talks are on between them and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation for the same.

If things work out, they will come on board.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach many celebrities for the same.

Well, the show is expected to go on air in a few weeks and fans are excited to know about the couples participating this season.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Wow! Nach Baliye 10: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa to be contestants?

 

TellyChakkar Television Nach Baliye 10 Karisma Kapoor Salman Khan Rupali Ganguly Terence Lewis Vaibhavi Merchant TejRan Ankita Lokande – Vicky Jain Sambhavna Seth -Avinash Dwivedi Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Gaurav Khanna Akansha Chamola Khanna Remo D'souza Avika Gor Milind Chandwani Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar Farah Khan Farhan Akhtar Sreejita De Michael Blohm-Pape Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shanawaz Sheikh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 19:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Sheikh to particiape in the show?
MUMBAI:   Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Exclusive! Sai Ketan Rao talks about fans being an integral part of his journey and his character on the show Chashni, “He knows what he is doing, but he acts dumb because he has to achieve something”!
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie
MUMBAI:    Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Anuj to divorce Anupama, their love story comes to an end
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba listens to Seerat’s message to Garry
MUMBAI:    Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Entertainment Ki Raat – Houseful : Wow! This is how Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare prove that the friendship of the “Mandali” gang is real
MUMBAI:Bigg Boss 16 is just one week away from its finale of the show, and finally a winner will be announced.This...
Recent Stories
Vicky Kaushal
Pamela Chopra demise: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and other celebs reach Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to offer their condolences
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Sai Ketan Rao talks about fans being an integral part of his journey and his character on the show Chashni, “He knows
Exclusive! Sai Ketan Rao talks about fans being an integral part of his journey and his character on the show Chashni, “He knows what he is doing, but he acts dumb because he has to achieve something”!
BARC
BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Anuj to divorce Anupama finally their love story comes to an end
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Anuj to divorce Anupama, their love story comes to an end
Entertainment Ki Raat – Houseful : Wow! This is how , Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare prove that the friendship of the “Man
Entertainment Ki Raat – Houseful : Wow! This is how Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare prove that the friendship of the “Mandali” gang is real
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that Fahmaan Khan and she is in love with each other; read to know more
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that she and Fahmaan Khan are in love; read to know more
she finally breaks silence on her marriage
OMG! Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are left heartbroken when she finally breaks silence on her marriage