Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar to participate in the upcoming season?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon as the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar will be participating in the show and the talks are on between them and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 19:07
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar to participate in the upcoming season?

MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

ALSO READ -Thrilling! Here is the latest dope on why Nach Baliye season 10 promises to be a treat for fans

Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well.

As per sources, Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar will be participating in the show and the talks are on between them and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out, she would come on board along with her partner.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach many celebrities for the same.

Well, the show is expected to go on air in a few weeks and fans are excited to know about the couples participating this season.

The judges of the show aren’t yet confirmed but names like Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Vaibhavi Merchant etc are the few names that are floating around for the judges of the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -wow-nach-baliye-10-hina-khan-rocky-jaiswal-shaheer-sheikh-ruchikaa-be

TellyChakkar Television Nach Baliye 10 Karisma Kapoor Salman Khan Rupali Ganguly Terence Lewis Vaibhavi Merchant TejRan Ankita Lokande – Vicky Jain Sambhavna Seth -Avinash Dwivedi Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Gaurav Khanna Akansha Chamola Khanna Remo D'souza Avika Gor Milind Chandwani Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar Farah Khan Farhan Akhtar Divya Agarwal Apurva Padgaonkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 19:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Wow! Mahasangam episode to take place between Faltu and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:These days channels are bringing the Mahasangam episode between shows in order to increase the TRPs and to keep...
WOW! These Bollywood actors have shown chivalry towards their spouses and partners at public events
MUMBAI:In Bollywood, we have many real life jodis who are fans’ favourite and their fans love their PDA. A lot of times...
Wow! All eyes for Janhvi Kapoor as she looks stunning in latest photoshoot
MUMBAI:     Actress Janhvi Kapoor is known as one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood...
Durga Aur Charu: Exclusive! Durga reveals the entire truth to the family
MUMBAI:The Colors TV show Durga and Charu has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and...
Congratulations! Neha Marda is blessed with a baby girl
MUMBAI:     Amidst reports of Neha Marda being hospitalised due to pregnancy-related complications around a week ago in...
Recent Stories
WOW! These Bollywood actors have shown chivalry towards their spouses and partners at public events
WOW! These Bollywood actors have shown chivalry towards their spouses and partners at public events

Latest Video

Related Stories
NEHA MARDA
Congratulations! Neha Marda is blessed with a baby girl
Dil Diyaan Gallaan
I get in a 45-minute workout irrespective of my busy schedule: Paras Arora from Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan on World Health Day
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Sharad Malhotra is roped in for the upcoming season?
Lock Upp Season 2
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu to participate in the show?
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Kya Baat Hai! Netizens spot similarity between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Haider
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Will Dua tell Haider about Ammi's secret?