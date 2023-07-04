Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar to participate in the upcoming season?

MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

ALSO READ -Thrilling! Here is the latest dope on why Nach Baliye season 10 promises to be a treat for fans

Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well.

As per sources, Divya Agarwal and her fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar will be participating in the show and the talks are on between them and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out, she would come on board along with her partner.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach many celebrities for the same.

Well, the show is expected to go on air in a few weeks and fans are excited to know about the couples participating this season.

The judges of the show aren’t yet confirmed but names like Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Vaibhavi Merchant etc are the few names that are floating around for the judges of the show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -wow-nach-baliye-10-hina-khan-rocky-jaiswal-shaheer-sheikh-ruchikaa-be