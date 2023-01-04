Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Farhan Akhtar to return to the show as a judge for the upcoming season?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon as the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, ace director and actor Farhan Akthar might be returning to the show as a judge.
MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help off whom they showcase their dance skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

The show was a success and audience loved the contestants of the season. 

Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well. 

(ALSO READ - Wow! Nach Baliye 10: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa to be contestants?)

As per sources, ace director and actor Farhan Akthar might be returning to the show as a judge. 

The director previously judged the show in Season 1, along with Malaika Arora and late choreographer Saroj Khan.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach the celebrities for the same. 

Well, the show is expected to go on air in a few weeks and fans are excited to know about the couples participating this season. 

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

(ALSO READ - Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Malaika Arora to judge the upcoming season?)

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 14:15

