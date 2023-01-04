Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Farhan Akhtar to return to the show as the judge for the upcoming season?

MUMBAI: Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer and they showcase their dancing skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan.

Price and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

The show was a success and the audience loved the contestants of the show.

This time also the fans are excepting that the makers of the show would get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show.

(ALSO READ - Wow! Nach Baliye 10: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa to be contestants?)

Though the show is in the pre–production stage until now and the makers haven’t approached any celebrity couple for the show.

As per sources, ace director Farhan Akthar might be returning to the show as the judge, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The director was associated with the show as the judge in Season 1 along with Malaika Arora and late choreographer Saroj Khan.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach the celebrities for the show.

Well, the show has been accepted to go on air in a few weeks and the fans are excited to see who would be the couple for this season.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Malaika Arora to judge the upcoming season?)