Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Gaurav Khanna and Akansha Chamola Khanna approached for the show?

Nach Baliye will be back soon with a new season and makers have approached a few celebrities already, the latest one to join in is Gaurav Khanna and Akansha Chamola Khanna.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 18:43
MUMBAI:Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer and they showcase their dancing skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

The show was a success and the audience loved the contestants of the show.

This time also the fans are excepting to that the makers of the show would get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show.
 
Though the show is in the pre–production stage until now and the makers haven’t approached any celebrity couple for the show

As per sources, the first celebrity couple that has been approached is Gaurav Khanna and Akansha Chamola Khanna, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fans are excited to see them on the show as both are good dancers and they would be apt for the show.

If there is any truth to this news then the fans would love to see their own Anuj on the dance reality show.

Well, would you like to see Gaurav Khanna and Akansha Chamola Khanna in the dance reality show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

