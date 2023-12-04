Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik to participate in the show?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon as the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik have been approached for the show and the talks are on between the actors and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 21:15
MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan

Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well.

But if there is any truth to these rumours then it would be a delight to see Kanwar and Alice on the show as the fans would be super excited to see them on a reality show.

The two are good dancers and it would be a treat to watch them on the show.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach many celebrities for the same.

Well, the show is expected to go on air in a few weeks and fans are excited to know about the couples participating this season.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 21:15

