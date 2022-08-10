Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Malaika Arora, to judge the upcoming season?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon and the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, Malaika Arora will be judging the upcoming season, though there is no confirmation on the same.
MUMBAI:Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer and they showcase their dancing skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

The show was a success and the audience loved the contestants of the show.

This time also the fans are excepting that the makers of the show would get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show.

Though the show is in the pre–production stage until now and the makers haven’t approached any celebrity couple for the show.

As per sources, Malaika Arora will be judging the upcoming season, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The actress has judged the first two seasons of the show and there could be a possibility that she would come back this season.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach the celebrities for the show.

Well, the show has been accepted to go on air in a few weeks and the fans are excited to see who would be the couple for this season.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy treat their 'Radha Mohan' fans with an adorable dance video, as the show completed 300 episodes!