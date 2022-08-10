Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to be part of the show?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon and the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been approached for the show and the talks are on between the actors and the makers of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 20:19
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to be part of the show?

MUMBAI:Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer and they showcase their dancing skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

The show was a success and the audience loved the contestants of the show.

ALSO READ - Thrilling! Here is the latest dope on why Nach Baliye season 10 promises to be a treat for fans

This time also the fans are excepting that the makers of the show would get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show.

Though the show is in the pre–production stage until now and the makers haven’t approached any celebrity couple for the show.

As per sources, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been approached for the show and talks are on between the makers and the couple though there is no confirmation on the same.


The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach the celebrities for the show.

Well, the show has been accepted to go on air in a few weeks and the fans are excited to see who would be the couple for this season.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Thrilling! Here is the latest dope on why Nach Baliye season 10 promises to be a treat for fans

 

TellyChakkar Television Nach Baliye 10 Karisma Kapoor Salman Khan Rupali Ganguly Terence Lewis Vaibhavi Merchant TejRan Ankita Lokande – Vicky Jain Sambhavna Seth -Avinash Dwivedi Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Gaurav Khanna Akansha Chamola Khanna Remo D'souza Avika Gor Milind Chandwani Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 20:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj makes Anupama leave the Kapadia Mansion?
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Abhinav grows possessive of Akshara, Abhimanyu grows suspicious
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Wow! Indian Matchmaking season 3 is here, will the magic of Seema Taparia work again?
MUMBAI:Netflix’s one of the most loved web series is Indian matchmaking, the series which has the matchmaker Seema...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Dheeraj and Devika try to rekindle the flame in Anuj and Anupama’s breaking marriage?
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to be part of the show?
MUMBAI:Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Recent Stories
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Idol Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place
Idol Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place
goofs up
MasterChef India Season 7: OMG! Nayanjyoti Saikia gets a special power during the finale week; but goofs up in the task
If he has committed suicide then where is his body
Shocking! Shekhar Suman’s brother-in-law goes missing for 22 days in Patna, actor demands CBI action, says, “If he has committed suicide then where is his body?”
Fradday
Whoa! Ravi Dubey shocks fans with his unbelievable physical transformation in upcoming film FARRADDAY
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; says ‘on a scale of 1-10, my excitement is on 15
Exclusive! TMKOC’s Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja becomes part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; says ‘on a scale of 1-10, my excitement is on 15’
of Biryani to get the best dish
Masterchef India 7: Amazing! Chef Ranveer Brar spills the beans on the 3 T’s of Biryani to get the best dish