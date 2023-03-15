Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape approached to be part of the show?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon and the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape have been approached for the show though there is no confirmation for the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 20:31
MUMBAI:Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer and they showcase their dancing skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

The show was a success and the audience loved the contestants of the show.

This time also the fans are excepting that the makers of the show would get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show.

Though the show is in the pre–production stage until now and the makers haven’t approached any celebrity couple for the show.


The fans would be happy to see them on the show as they feel that they have great chemistry and are good dancers.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach the celebrities for the show.

Well, the show has been accepted to go on air in a few weeks and the fans are excited to see who would be the couple for this seaso

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

