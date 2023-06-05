Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Tina Philip and Nikhil Sharma to participate in the show?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon as the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources, Tina Philip and Nikhil Sharma have been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actors, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Nach Baliye Season 10

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept, where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show. It was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

Fans are expecting the makers to get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show this time as well.

As per sources, Tina Philip and Nikhil Sharma have been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actors, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out, they will come on board.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach many celebrities for the same.

Well, the show is expected to go on air in a few weeks and fans are excited to know about the couples participating this season.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 19:14

