Nach Baliye Season 10 : Wow! Karan – Tejasswi, Ankita– Vicky, Sambhavna -Avinash are the few Jodis the audience would love to see as contestants on the show

MUMBAI:Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer and they showcase their dancing skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

The show was a success and the audience had loved the contestants of the show.

This time also the fans are excepting to that the makers of the show would get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show.

Though the show is in the pre–production stage until now and the makers haven’t approached any celebrity couple for the show.

Here we bring you the list of contestants who the audience would like to see on the show as contestants :

1 ) Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples of television and they have a massive fans. The audience would love to see them on the dance reality show as they feel that they make a fantastic pair.

2) Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain

Ankit and Vicky got married last year and the two look adorable with each other. The fans would like to see them as a couple participating in the dance reality show as both are good dancers and their fans would be excited to watch them on the show

3) Ravish Desai-Mugdha Chaphekar

Mugdha and Ravish have never done a reality show before together, but the audience would love to see them as contestants in the dance reality show, as they feel that they make a wonderful pair and would like to see them together.

4) Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora

Dheeraj and Vinny are one of the most adored couples of television. They had done a show together many years ago, but post that never worked together. The fans would like to see them in a project together and feel that Nach Baliye will be the perfect show for them to showcase their dance talent.

5) Sambhavna Seth -Avinash Dwivedi

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi these days are entertaining the audience with their vlogs on their YouTube channel,. The audience would like to seem like contestants on the dance reality show mainly because they are such good dancers and can be really good contestants on the show.

Well, within a few weeks, one would know who would be the contestants of the show as the channel would make an official statement.

Among the names mentioned above, who would you like to see on the reality show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

