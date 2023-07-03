Nach Baliye Season 10 : Wow! Karan – Tejasswi, Ankita– Vicky, Sambhavna -Avinash are the few Jodis the audience would love to see as contestants on the show

The new season of Nach Baliye is nearing and within a few months, the show will be going on air today we bring you Jodis' names which the audience would love to see as a contesting pair on the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 20:30
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Wow! Karan – Tejasswi, Ankita– Vicky, Sambhavna -Avinash are the few Jodis the audience would love to se

MUMBAI:Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer and they showcase their dancing skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.

The show was a success and the audience had loved the contestants of the show.

This time also the fans are excepting to that the makers of the show would get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show.

Though the show is in the pre–production stage until now and the makers haven’t approached any celebrity couple for the show.

ALSO READ - Woah! Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary to host Nach Baliye season 10, scroll down for details

Here we bring you the list of contestants who the audience would like to see on the show as contestants :

1 ) Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash

Karan and  Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples of television and they have a massive fans. The audience would love to see them on the dance reality show as they feel that they make a fantastic pair.

2) Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain

Ankit and Vicky got married last year and the two look adorable with each other. The fans would like to see them as a couple participating in the dance reality show as both are good dancers and their fans would be excited to watch them on the show

3) Ravish Desai-Mugdha Chaphekar

Mugdha and Ravish have never done a reality show before together, but the audience would love to see them as contestants in the dance reality show, as they feel that they make a wonderful pair and would like to see them together.

4) Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora

Dheeraj and Vinny are one of the most adored couples of television. They  had done a show together many years ago, but post that never worked together. The fans would like to see them in a project together and feel that Nach Baliye will be the perfect show for them to showcase their dance talent.

5) Sambhavna Seth -Avinash Dwivedi

Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi these days are entertaining the audience with their vlogs on their YouTube channel,. The audience would like to seem like contestants on the dance reality show mainly because they are such good dancers and can be really good contestants on the show.

Well, within a few weeks, one would know who would be the contestants of the show as the channel would make an official statement.

Among the names mentioned above, who would you like to see on the reality show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Thrilling! Here is the latest dope on why Nach Baliye season 10 promises to be a treat for fans

 

 

TellyChakkar Television Nach Baliye 10 Karisma Kapoor Salman Khan Rupali Ganguly Terence Lewis Vaibhavi Merchant TejRan Ankita Lokande – Vicky Jain Sambhavna Seth -Avinash Dwivedi Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 20:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Bebika Dhurve reveals how much she wanted to be a part of the show, deets inside
MUMBAI:Bebika Dhurve is an integral part of Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. Bebika plays the role of Devika Oberoi in the...
Holi Hai! Celebrities recount childhood memories!
MUMBAI:Sudhanshu PandeyMy childhood memory of Holi is not one every Holi used to be memorable one because we used to...
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Wow! Karan – Tejasswi, Ankita– Vicky, Sambhavna -Avinash are the few Jodis the audience would love to see as contestants on the show
MUMBAI:Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
“There were times when I doubted myself about my career, but I looked at the positive side and kept working” - Vaarun Bhagat
MUMBAI:Actor Vaarun Bhagat is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have, especially on digital platforms. Over the...
Flora Saini on her character in Rana Naidu, “She lives life on her own terms” – Exclusive
MUMBAI : Flora Saini has impressed one and all with her performances in movies and web series like Lakshmi, Begum Jaan...
Recent Stories
Ajay
When Big B jumped from 30ft for 'Major Saab' and got injured: Ajay looks back

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Bebika Dhurve reveals how much she wanted to be a part of the show, deets inside
Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Bebika Dhurve reveals how much she wanted to be a part of the show, deets inside
Holi Hai! Celebrities recount childhood memories!
Holi Hai! Celebrities recount childhood memories!
Neeharika
Neeharika Roy: Consent is important before playing Holi, regardless of gender
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses Ranveer Brar with his Arabic dish
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses Ranveer Brar with his Arabic dish
Arushi Nishank: Holi becomes special when I get a chance to meet my family and friends on the occasion
Arushi Nishank: Holi becomes special when I get a chance to meet my family and friends on the occasion
Monalisa gets an 80s-inspired makeover for her role in 'Bekaboo'
Monalisa gets an 80s-inspired makeover for her role in 'Bekaboo'