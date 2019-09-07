Naezy the Baa joins the rap-madness on MTV Hustle, this week

It’s time for another rap-chik week on MTV Hustle, with rapper Naezy the Baa joining Raftaar, Nucleya and Raja Kumari on the judges panel. The weekend episode will witness all the fun, as Naezy kick-starts with a special performance, followed by some power-packed performances by the Top 13 contestants. The camaraderie between Naezy, the judges and the contestants will be one of the biggest entertaining highpoints to be watched out for!

The contestants give a tough fight to each other with quality acts that leave the judges in awe of them! With multiple top performances, it will be difficult to pick the Performer of the Week. Tune-in to MTV Hustle to see who gets safe and whose journey comes to an end on the show.