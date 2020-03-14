News

Naha Vaishnav to join Kushal Tandon in a music video on the Pulwama attack

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
14 Mar 2020 04:25 PM

MUMBAI: While every day our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers, we have an exclusive yet interesting update from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar.com broke the news of Kushal Tandon bagging a music video which will give a tribute to the Pulwama attack soldiers. The project will be produced by Monkeys at Work Pvt Ltd. (Read here:  Kushal Tandon bags a musical short film based on the Pulwama attack)

Now, the latest update is that model turned actress Neha Vaishnav will be seen opposite Kushal in the song.

According to our sources, the music video will have a story of a martyred soldier's wife deciding to join military after the Pulwama attack.

The song has been shot in the beautiful locations of Goa.

We contacted Neha. She confirmed the buzz but refused to divulge more details.

