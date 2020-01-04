Nailing it just how she always does, ‘content czarina’ Ekta Kapoor has a record-breaking number of daily soap operas across 15 genres

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor who has been a trailblazer with all choices in her life has been an icon who has an inspiring trajectory to look out for. At the moment all her content is the most talked-about on all three platforms- television, OTT space and also, movies. The revolutionary in her own space, the producer has more than 130 daily soaps operas that vision into 15 different genres where she has nailed all of it.

Ekta’s recently released film 'Dream Girl' raked up huge numbers at the box office, on the digital front her upcoming show The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, Fittrat have also become the talk of the town. On the television front, the producer has her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay which has garnered and continues to have the highest TRP on Indian television.

Ekta Kapoor recently completed 25 years of Balaji Production and it was a moment of pride and celebration for her as ALT Balaji which is a division of Balaji Telefilms, has managed to have 20 Million paid subscribers.

With a wide range of TV Serials, films, and web shows, there is no screen that is untouched and unconquered by the content queen, Ekta Kapoor who has spread her wings with a diverse range of genres across screens.