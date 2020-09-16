Naina Trivedi bags Sony TV’s 9 Months

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with yet another update from the world of Television.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about Sony TV’s upcoming show titled 9 Months.

It was TellyChakkar.com that broke the news about actors like Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra being roped in to play the leads in the show. We also reported about the show being one of its kind as it will be based on IVF treatment. (Read here: Anusubdha Bhagat roped in for Sony TV’s 9 Months )

We also informed our viewers about actors like Shruti Prakash, Sharat Sonu, Mona Mokhha, Ranjan Singh, Nabeel Ahmed and Deepak Soni joining the show.

Now, we have exclusive information about actress Naina Trivedi being roped in for a pivotal role in the show.

Naina was a part of projects like Highway and Mohenjo Daro.

We couldn’t connect with Naina for a comment.

