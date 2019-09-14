Naira and Kartik’s performance will melt your hearts!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running and most loved shows on television today.



While the show has fantabulous casting and people fell in love with the initial leads Akshara and Naitik, portrayed by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, the fan following increased all the more when they were introduced to Naira and Kartik, played by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.



Produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, the show just completed 3000 episodes. The team organized a havan, and in attendance were all the cast and crew members. There were also some fun moments, and we managed to catch a glimpse of the same shared on social media.



Take a look.

