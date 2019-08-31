News

Naira to expose Akhilesh's extramarital affair with Lisa in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 10:38 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are at loggerheads. Meanwhile, Akhilesh is having an extramarital affair, and soon, Naira will come to know about the same.

In the previous episode, Akhilesh breaks contact with Lisa in the fear of being exposed.

Lisa comes back to Udaipur and asks Naira to help her.

In the upcoming episode, Naira will try to figure out the real reason behind Lisa’s sudden break up. She calls the number given by Lisa, and Vansh will pick up the phone.

And Naira is shocked to know that Lisa's boyfriend is none other than Akhilesh.

Naira will expose Akhilesh in front of the entire Goenka family, thus leaving them shocked.

It will be interesting to see how Kartik and the Goenka family will react to this new development in their life. 

