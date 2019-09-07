News

Naira exposes Akhilesh and Lisa's affair in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 11:18 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new twists and drama in the upcoming episode.

Naira is in search of Lisa's secret boyfriend and gets a clue of his connection with the Goenkas.

Naira tries to inquire at the office and unveils the truth to Kartik. Soon, Naira learns the shocking truth that Lisa's secret boyfriend is none other than Akhilesh. She reveals this during the Teej celebration.

The Goenkas are shocked, and Dadi accuses Naira of spoiling everything from the time she has returned and lying about it.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Kartik, Naira, Samarth, Gayu, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode

past seven days