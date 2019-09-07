Naira exposes Akhilesh and Lisa's affair in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new twists and drama in the upcoming episode.



Naira is in search of Lisa's secret boyfriend and gets a clue of his connection with the Goenkas.



Naira tries to inquire at the office and unveils the truth to Kartik. Soon, Naira learns the shocking truth that Lisa's secret boyfriend is none other than Akhilesh. She reveals this during the Teej celebration.



The Goenkas are shocked, and Dadi accuses Naira of spoiling everything from the time she has returned and lying about it.