Naira shows her 'sherni' avatar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

25 Aug 2019 10:35 AM

MUMBAI: As per the latest promo of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik gives a letter to Naira stating that he is taking Kairav to Goenka Mansion, his real home.

Naira gets angry on reading the same. She takes her car and reaches Goenka Mansion.

Earlier, she was hesitating to enter it, but now, without any hesitance, she enters Goenka Mansion.

Naira asks Kartik how he dared to bring Kairav to his house. She also warns him about trying to snatch Kairav from her, leaving Kartik speechless.

Naira is not ready to lose Kairav to Kartik at any cost.

It will be interesting to see what Kartik does now.

