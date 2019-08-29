Naksh and Kartik's bitter fight over Naira and Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for major drama and dhamaka.



Kartik and Naira are together because of Kairav and spend time in Goenka house.



Soon, Naira asks Kairav to get ready as they have to go back to Singhania house, while Kartik is irked.



Kartik lashes out at Naira for thinking of taking away Kairav, and Naksh also comes to pick Naira up.



Naksh takes a stand for his sister and warns Kartik that Naira may have done wrong but she is Kairav's mother and has all rights over him.



It will be intetesting to see what happens next.