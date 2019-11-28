Nakuul Mehta is all smiles as he poses with Charlie Chaplin

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is the heartthrob of the small screen. His killer looks are to die for and there's no denying that the handsome actor has a huge fan base because of it.



The Ishqbaaaz actor is currently in London and is having a ball of a time. Nakuul has kept his fans updated about his trip to London by posting several pictures and videos.



And now, the latest picture of the actor will definitely bring a smile on your face. Nakuul posed with Charlie Chaplin and it is the best thing you will see on the internet today.



The actor can't take his eyes off Charlie Chaplin and is all smiles as he poses for the click.



Take a look at the picture:

On the work front, Nakuul was last seen in Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. Well, we are really waiting for him to make a smashing comeback on the small screen soon.