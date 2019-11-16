News

Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh to feature in a web-series based on Sumrit Shahi's novel

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
16 Nov 2019 12:12 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive update from the digital world.

Zee5 is coming soon with novelist Sumrit Shahi's bestseller novel Never Kiss Your Bestfriend.

The makers have roped in popular Television actor Nakuul Mehta to play the male lead of the project alongside Anya Singh.

The story of the novel revolves around two friends and how a "kiss" change the dynamics of their relationship.

Nakuul has proved his acting chops in shows like Pyaar Ka dard hai meetha meetha pyara pyara and Ishqbaaaz whereas Anya has been a part of Qaidi Band.

We couldn't connect with the actors for comment.

