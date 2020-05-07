Nakuul Mehta express grief over Vizag Gas Leak tragedy

MUMBAI: In a shocking piece of news, a major gas leak took place in Vishakapatnam. The incident happened at a chemical plant of LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram village.

At least 8 people have lost their lives, leaving thousands affected. The victims are in serious condition and have been hospitalized. The disturbing videos and pictures of the disaster have been doing the rounds on social media.

As soon as the heart-wrenching images of the incident surfaced online, many celebrities thronged Twitter and other social media platforms to express grief over the mishap. Among them was Nakuul Mehta, who was left devastated upon hearing the news. Sharing his condolences on his Twitter handle, Nakuul wrote, 'Heartbreaking to hear about the extent of lives affected by the Vizag Gas Leak. Shocking visuals. Please exercise caution before viewing them.'

Heartbreaking to hear about the extent of lives affected by the #VizagGasLeak . Shocking visuals. Please excercise caution before viewing them. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 7, 2020

