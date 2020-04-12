News

Nakuul Mehta gets funny on Twitter

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2020 11:33 PM

MUMBAI: TV star Nakuul Mehta is finding his own way of staying connected with his fans in the times of Covid2019. First he shared some poems of his. Earlier today, the bearded Nakuul  posted a video on Twitter in which he has asked them to share with him how they deal with pressure.

In the funny video, he begins by saying that pressure is unique. “In a cooker, it leads to beans getting cooked with four whistles. In the case of  cricketers, like Virat Kohli, it adds another grey hair to his beard,” shares Nakuul. “In students, it makes simple exams into a dinosaur’s little baby. If the pressure is in the stomach in the stomach, then it leads to it getting satisfyingly cleared.”

Nakuul ends by cheekily referring to himself saying that in the case of quarantined actors “sometimes, it makes them falsely  believe  that they are talented after two successful poems they have shared on social media.”

Of course, fans have shared their funny responses too. Why don ‘t you log on to twitter and see all the funny things they have told Nakuul?

Tags Nakuul Mehta Covid2019 Twitter video Shivay Singh Oberoi Ishqbaaz Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara TellyChakkar
