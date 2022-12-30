Nakuul Mehta has the best nickname for his co-star Anya Singh from Never Kiss Your Best Friend!

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta stars as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Nakuul is one of the most popular actors on television and has also proven his mettle with OTT shows like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and short films on YouTube and Amazon Mini TV.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 has been a breath of fresh air amongst the same drama that is minted out when it comes to custody. There are negative characters who are always classy, and the way Nandani carries out her plans is marvelous. You, as a viewer, have to sort of tip your cap to her. The show doesn't thrive on suspense, and they don’t drag out confrontations. Priya is headstrong, and so is Nandani, and they are not hiding or conniving with each other.

A lot has happened on the show, and after a lot of twists and turns, when fans thought that Ram and Priya finally might get together, they were hit with another twist.

The actor is also pretty active on his social media accounts and keeps connected to his fans and followers, giving them updates about his professional and personal lives.

Nakuul took to Instagram to share a very sweet message to wish a very special co-star.

Nakuul and Anya Singh starred in the web series ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’, The show has had two seasons now. Anya and Nakuul have won multiple awards for their chemistry, and the two share a great bond, To wish Anya happy birthday, Nakuul posted some very cute pictures with her, in one of the photos he gave her a hilarious nickname, he called her ‘Cake Singh’, it is so cute and fans of the duo are delighted to see their bond. You can check the pictures here:

Nakuul is also considered a very versatile actor who takes on projects of different kinds, and fans are always on the lookout for the same. And while rumors are circulating that Nakuul and Disha might leave the show due to the generation leap.=

