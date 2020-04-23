Nakuul Mehta is looking out for someone; check out his latest post

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The actor is well-known for his hit shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi.

After Ishqbaaaz went off-air, Nakuul took a long break from the small screens and made a comeback with web-series Never Kiss Your Best Friend. Like always, Nakuul was highly applauded for her performance in it and fans simply loved seeing him back on the screen.

And like every one of us, Nakuul too is making the most of his quarantine days by doing something interesting.

However, the actor's latest post has made everyone go LOL. We all have seen lots of actresses giving haircuts to their husbands while at home.

It seems Nakuul too needs one but Jankee is not ready to give him a haircut. The actor posted a picture where his expressions are just killer and revealed in his post that he is looking for all the wives or girlfriends who are giving haircuts.

Take a look at the post:

Well, we hope, whoever has seen Nakuul's post to respond to the actor.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.