Nakuul Mehta is now a PRODUCER!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Oct 2019 07:35 PM

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors on television.

He rose to fame by playing the role of Aditya in the popular show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, which aired on Star Plus. He was later seen as Shivaay in the show Ishqbaaaz, which went on to become one of the most popular TV shows. He also worked on a unconventional project titled I Don't Watch TV in the web space.

Nakuul is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. He recently took to Instagram to show his 'producer shenanigans'.

