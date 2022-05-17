Nakuul Mehta of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain says, "Love is expressed differently by different people"

Nakuul

MUMBAI: With the recent episode of Ram (Nakuul Mehta) confessing his love to Priya (Disha Parmar) on Sony Entertainment Television's beloved show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2,' the heartwarming moment melted many hearts for their beloved fans, fondly known as #RaYa. Even if Priya has not stepped over the threshold of saying those three magical words to Ram, it is her selflessness that says it all. Now that he has finally put his heart on his sleeve for Priya by saying "I Love You", the actor looks at this precious moment that was shared between the two and opines on how the definition of love is different for different people. 

Said the actor, "Love is a two-way street, no doubt but that street has its own twists and turns for people. While for some, their destination is reached quite easily, for some it takes time. Love is felt differently by different people. The fact that Ram confessed but Priya shied away, does not mean that her love is any less than Ram's. She takes care of his family like her own and is selfless, that is what love or loving means to her, even if she does not say "I Love You". Priya's love completes Ram. Her actions say more than words and for Ram that itself is her confession to him. The way she demands things of him, the way she has this sort of ownership on their relationship, as does Ram, its adorable. The feeling is not bound only to those three words, it is also in the way you express it that matters to the significant other."

