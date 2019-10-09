News

Nakuul Mehta once shot for 19 hours straight

09 Oct 2019 03:27 PM

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular television actors. He has acted in soaps such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ishqbaaaz. 

The actor is quite active on social media and recently shared something funny about the writer of his previous show Ishaqbaaz. The actor in his recent Twitter post mentioned about shooting for 19 hours for crucial scenes which didn’t turn out the way they were expected to be, though the writer hated it, she didn’t lambast the team, rather put it out in a subtle manner. The actor appreciated the writer for the same.   

His post read, “Fun fact: This was a 19 hour shoot day with massive scenes. I could never have the chat with my writer before we shot & we ended up shooting an absolutely different version of how she imagined it to be. She hated it. Put it very mildly though @Harneetsin #IshqbaaazBTS” 

