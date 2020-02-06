News

Nakuul Mehta posts a ‘BEHIND THE SCENE’ moment from his upcoming project; HASHTAGS ‘#MainBhiArmaanMalik’

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
06 Feb 2020 03:54 PM

MUMBAI: We all know how creative and versatile Nakuul Mehta is as an actor.

He has proven his talent and skill through his varied shows on television, the last one being Ishqbaaaz on Star Plus. After the show, Nakuul has been travelling and exploring different places and recently in London, he was there for his next project for which we saw him dubbing too through his social media profile.

Nakuul is pretty active on social media and keeps updating his fans and followers about all what he is upto be it with regards to his professional or personal life. And once again, Nakuul shared a glimpse of a behind the scene moment from his upcoming project Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

Nakuul and his colleague Anya Singh were required to shoot on the streets and apparently, they had no permission, not enough time, nor music, alcohol or a choreographer to shoot a sequence. He gave a glimpse of how they shot for the sequence and engaging in a pun, he also hash tagged #MainBhiArmaanMalik!

Tags > Nakuul Mehta, Star Plus, Ishqbaaaz, Never Kiss your Best Friend, Anya Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

FitZup announces the launch of "Alpha Fit...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here