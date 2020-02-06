Nakuul Mehta posts a ‘BEHIND THE SCENE’ moment from his upcoming project; HASHTAGS ‘#MainBhiArmaanMalik’

MUMBAI: We all know how creative and versatile Nakuul Mehta is as an actor.

He has proven his talent and skill through his varied shows on television, the last one being Ishqbaaaz on Star Plus. After the show, Nakuul has been travelling and exploring different places and recently in London, he was there for his next project for which we saw him dubbing too through his social media profile.

Nakuul is pretty active on social media and keeps updating his fans and followers about all what he is upto be it with regards to his professional or personal life. And once again, Nakuul shared a glimpse of a behind the scene moment from his upcoming project Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

Nakuul and his colleague Anya Singh were required to shoot on the streets and apparently, they had no permission, not enough time, nor music, alcohol or a choreographer to shoot a sequence. He gave a glimpse of how they shot for the sequence and engaging in a pun, he also hash tagged #MainBhiArmaanMalik!