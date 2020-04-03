Nakuul Mehta REACTS to PM Modi's request to light diyas and candles to fight COVID-19 pandemic

MUMBAI: The deadly Coronavirus has left everyone worried. Government is leaving no stone unturned to deal with the crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today morning addressed the nation through a video message amid the Coronavirus crisis. He urged the countrymen to switch off the lights at their houses on April 5 at 9 pm. He appealed the citizens to come out on their doorstep or balcony to light a candle, diya, flash, torchlight or mobile flashlight at the said time for nine minutes. Modi requested people to show solidarity and follow the idea to demonstrate a collective will to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi doing so is a token of demonstration of unity and oneness. He was quoted saying, 'There is no bigger force than our conviction and resolve.' He also urged people to avoid gathering anywhere during this period. However, as soon as the message reached everyone, many reacted to the PM's unique idea. One of them is a TV actor Nakuul Mehta. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share his views on Modi Ji's request and went on to take a sly and hilarious dig at it.

Posting two stories on IG, Nakuul wrote, 'We're a cute country. Also, running out to buying 'some essentials' can I buy you some diyas and candles?' In both these stories, Nakuul used the hashtag #CoronavirusPandemic.

Check out Nakuul's post here:

11

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section.